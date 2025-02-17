Buckingham’s annual food fair returns for a feast of flavours and festivities

Join us for a day of delicious discoveries at the upcoming Buckingham Food Fair. This year’s event will take place on Saturday 22nd February at Buckingham Community Centre from 10am to 3pm promising a delightful culinary experience filled with flavours, food, and community spirit.

A staple in Buckingham’s annual event calendar, the Food Fair highlights local food culture by bringing together a vibrant selection of food vendors, artisanal producers, and award-winning experts. Attendees can look forward to a day of tantalising tastings, great company, and exciting competitions.

This year’s exhibitors include MK Food Distribution, The Indian Orchard, Foxdenton Estate Gin, Brockleby’s Pies, The Chocolate Mill MK, Chafor Wine, Pure Patisserie, Garden Organic, Jacc’s Coffee, Manor Farm, Monty Booch Kombucha, NYC Cookies, Crafted by P, Sizzlers Street Food, Replete Flatbreads, From Garden to Jar, Elenness Events, Stanley’s Homemade Free-From Treats, We Will Wok You, Hello Fresh, Home Farm MK, and Susumba MK.

Supporting our local food businesses the event will also be distributing hundreds of Buckingham Food & Drink maps – these maps highlight local restaurants, cafes, and pubs in the parish of Buckingham, showcasing the fantastic variety that Buckingham has to offer all year round. Visitors can also participate in ‘Buckingham’s Favourite Dish’ competition voting for their top dish from a Buckingham eatery. The winners will be announced after the event and will receive a certificate and trophy.

Adding to the festivities, a charity raffle will be held in aid of the Mayor’s two chosen charities: Jedidiah and Buckingham Food Bank. Guests can also indulge in homemade cakes and refreshments served by the Buckingham WI in the small hall.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee said, “the Town Centre and Events Committee work in partnership on all events, with the Food Fair being one of the Committee’s greatest successes. For the past four years, this event has been led by Deputy Town Mayor and Lead Cllr Fran Davies. The Food Fair has grown into a thriving community event, bringing together local organisations, traders, and small businesses and attracting visitors to Buckingham. Why not support these traders, and visit our Food Fair, and take the opportunity to wander up into the town centre to support our local economy. This is the core mission of the Committee, and why we remain committed to organising Town Centre events throughout the year.”