Buckingham yoga studio hosts community fundraising events to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK

Buckingham based URBΔN ŌM Yoga Studio has selected Parkinson’s UK as its charity of the year, setting a fundraising target of £1,500 to support people living with Parkinson’s and fund life-changing research.

URBΔN ŌM Yoga Studio will hold a series of fundraising events throughout 2024 - 2025, including a Christmas Festive Fundraiser, Yoga in the Park Event in July 2025, and a Parkison's Awareness Day to raise vital funds for the charity. URBΔN ŌM Yoga Studio will support Parkinson’s UK through fundraising between December 2024 - December 2025.

A Festive Fundraiser on December 6th 2024 at URBΔN ŌM Yoga Studio in the centre of Buckingham promises an unforgettable evening filled with holiday cheer, a fun and festive 90-minute Warm Power & Restore Yoga class, delicious refreshments, and a best dressed competition. Proceeds from the event will go to Parkinson’s UK, helping to fund innovative research, support programs, and services for families impacted by this progressive neurological condition.

"We are thrilled to host our very first charity event in support of Parkinson’s UK," said Sam Mooney, Event Coordinator. "With the festive season upon us, this is the perfect time for our community to come together to make a meaningful difference for those living with Parkinson’s. We hope this event not only raises funds but also increases awareness of Parkinson's and the need for continued research and support."

Tickets for all events hosted by URBΔN ŌM Yoga Studio for the 2024-2025 year will be available through urbanomyoga.co.uk. The whole community is welcome for these upcoming day and evening yoga events full of fun, philanthropy, and mindful spirit.

Sarah Kassam, Managing Director of URBΔN ŌM Yoga Studio, said:"We are incredibly excited to partner with Parkinson’s UK for our inaugural Festive Fundraiser and our upcoming 2025 events. As a studio, we believe in the power of community and creativity, and this event is an opportunity to combine both for an important cause."

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Community Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said:“We are so grateful to the employees of URBΔN ŌM Yoga Studio for selecting Parkinson’s UK as their charity of the year and for creating this incredible fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK.“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.“We hope that this fundraiser inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."

For further opportunities to donate and read this partnership story, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/urbanomyogastudio

To find out how to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising