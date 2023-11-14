Buckingham Winter Fair is the perfect place to find unique Christmas gifts

There will be twenty small local businesses selling an array of handmade items including jewellery, fused glass decorations, textiles, art prints, preserves, tasty treats and more. And of course, a tonne of festive cheer, a charity raffle, games, and craft activities to keep everybody entertained.

Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee Cllr Robin Stuchbury said “Committee members are always looking to create opportunities for community events, and the Winter Fair facilitated by Buckingham Town Council officers, completely fulfils these aspirations, and we hope people will take the opportunity and visit our Winter Fair, with Christmas fast approaching it will be the perfect start to the festive season to find that special gift for your family and friends to put in their stocking”.