Buckingham Town Council Events 2024

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee said: “The Town Centre and Events Committee, on behalf of Buckingham Town Council, have worked closely with officers to deliver a list of events to try and do something for all parts of our community throughout the year. Many of these events are in collaboration with valued partner organisations whom we work closely with, support appropriately, and assist in delivering such events. All these things are only possible through careful budgeting and the commitment of our strong team of officers and the elected Town Council member's continued wishes to support the businesses in our town and to enrich our community's lives through activities for families and young people. Many of these events are completely free because we believe this is the right thing to do within our town and community of Buckingham. We look forward to seeing residents and people from the wider communities outside Buckingham taking full advantage of our events facilitated and delivered by Buckingham Town Council in the coming months.”