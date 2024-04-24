Buckingham Town Council Events 2024
Events Timetable 2024:
- Buckingham Live Weekend, Fri 24th to Sun 26th May (in partnership with Buckingham Live Sessions)
- Fri 24th May: live music at The Granary at The Grand Junction, and Mey Mediterranean Bar & Grill
- Sat 25th May: Introducing Stage – a showcase of new talent, Buckingham Town Centre, Live music at The Mitre, The Cote at The Woolpack, and Prego
- Sun 26th May: Buckingham Live 24, Buckingham Football Club
- Celebrate Buckingham Day, Sat 22nd June, Bourton Park
- Fringe Week: arts, sport, and culture events, Sun 20th to Sun 28th July
- Summer Basketball Sessions, Mon 22nd & 29th July, 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th August, Chandos Park and Bourton Park
- Lace Hill Family Fun Day, Sun 21st July, Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre
- Buckingham Play Days, Thurs 25th July, 1st & 15th August, Chandos Park
- BandJam, Sun 25th August (in partnership with BandJam), Buckingham Town Centre
- Dog Show, Sat 7th September, Bourton Park
- River Rinse 1, Sun 29th September, beginning at Cornwall’s Meadow Car Park
- River Rinse 2, Sun 6th October, beginning at The Flosh
- Charter Fair, Sat 12th & 19th October, Buckingham Town Centre
- Hallowe’en Disco, Fri 25th October, Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre
- Bonfire & Fireworks, Sat 2nd November, Bourton Park
- Remembrance Parade, Sunday 10th November, Buckingham Town Centre
- Winter Fair, Sun 24th November, Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre
- Christmas Lights Switch On, Thurs 28th November, Buckingham Town Centre
- Christmas Parade, Sat 14th December, Buckingham Town Centre (in partnership with Buckingham Christmas Parade Committee)
- Community Fair, Sat 14th December, Buckingham Community Centre (in partnership with Buckingham Craft and Gift Fair)
2025:
- Holocaust Memorial Day, Mon 27th January, Bourton Park
- Pancake Races, Thurs 20th February, St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church Green
- Food Fair, Sat 22nd February, Buckingham Community Centre
- Good Endings Fair, Sat 29th March, Buckingham Community Centre
Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee said: “The Town Centre and Events Committee, on behalf of Buckingham Town Council, have worked closely with officers to deliver a list of events to try and do something for all parts of our community throughout the year. Many of these events are in collaboration with valued partner organisations whom we work closely with, support appropriately, and assist in delivering such events. All these things are only possible through careful budgeting and the commitment of our strong team of officers and the elected Town Council member's continued wishes to support the businesses in our town and to enrich our community's lives through activities for families and young people. Many of these events are completely free because we believe this is the right thing to do within our town and community of Buckingham. We look forward to seeing residents and people from the wider communities outside Buckingham taking full advantage of our events facilitated and delivered by Buckingham Town Council in the coming months.”
If you would like more information about our events throughout 2024, contact the office via [email protected].