Buckingham Teen Photography Competition launched

Teen Photography Competition Poster

Buckingham Town Council, in partnership with Throw Back Vintage, has launched a Teen Photography Competition aimed at celebrating the creativity of young people in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open to aspiring photographers aged 13–17, the competition invites entrants to capture Buckingham’s past, present, or future through the lens. The winning photograph will receive a £40 voucher to spend at Throw Back Vintage, encouraging young people to showcase their perspective on heritage, community spirit, and sustainability.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury “Thanks to the initiative of our new staff at Buckingham Town Council, we are delighted to offer this opportunity for the young people of Buckingham to get involved and share what they love about our town. We look forward to seeing their photos, which will capture unique perspectives of our community and highlight what makes it so special. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who takes part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part, entrants must submit both their photograph and entry form by Monday 30th September 2025.

Entries should be sent via email to: [email protected]

Full details, including Terms & Conditions and entry form, can be found at: