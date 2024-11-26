Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary Club announce the return of Santa Rounds

Christmas Lights switch on in Buckingham town Square

Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of the 2024 Santa Rounds, an annual community event set to bring joy, festive spirit, and charitable giving to neighbourhoods across Buckingham and surrounding villages this December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the 28th of November, at the Buckingham Town Centre Christmas Lights switch on,through to the 24th of December, the Santa Rounds will see Santa and his helpers making their way through local communities, sharing smiles, collecting donations, and spreading holiday cheer. During the rounds, Santa will greet children and families, while volunteers help to raise funds for local charities and community projects that benefit residents of Buckingham and the surrounding areas.

Each evening, Santa and his team of helpers will journey through designated neighbourhoods, creating a magical experience for families to enjoy together. With Christmas music, decorations, and of course, the appearance of Santa himself, the Santa Rounds offer a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season and make cherished memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, donations collected during the Santa Rounds went towards supporting local charities including Willen Hospice, Buckingham Salvation Army, Alecs Angels and the Buckingham Summer Club, and this year’s contributions will again have a direct, positive impact on the Buckingham community.

Santa on his rounds with the team from Buckingham Table

Matt Pickles, Head of Christmas of Buckingham Table said: "The Santa Rounds are an incredible way for our community to come together and share in the holiday.

"Each year, we’re grateful for the generosity of Buckingham residents, which allows us to give back to local causes and make a difference for those in need.

"We’re excited to continue this cherished tradition and look forward to seeing everyone out there!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families and supporters can follow Santa’s progress and view the schedule of neighbourhoods at buckinghamtable.org/follow-santa (Buckingham Table rounds,only). Updates will be posted regularly, including routes and approximate timings to ensure everyone has a chance to experience the magic. Santa will also be appearing at local shopping centres throughout the Festive season, so please check the schedule for advance notice.

All contributions, big or small, are deeply appreciated and will go directly to support charitable initiatives in the local community. Donations can be made during the Santa Rounds via cash or card.

Join us for this festive tradition and help spread the joy of the season while supporting valuable local causes. With the help of Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary Club, and the generosity of our community, the spirit of giving is sure to shine brightly this holiday season.

Please visit and follow www.facebook.com/buckinghamtable and www.facebook.com/buckinghamrotary for regular Christmas updates.

For further information, please contact:Andrew Nicholson, PR for Buckingham table. 07890 552441/ [email protected]