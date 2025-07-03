Buckingham Summer Festival - a week of beautiful music
As our audience members tell us, it really is bliss to be able to listen to so much live music locally. So, what’s on this year? First up is ‘Iolanthe’, a lighthearted operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan, sung by The Buckingham Choral Society. It has fairies and members of the House of Lords – whatever next?
The week continues with exquisite morning piano recitals, lunchtime recitals of song and soloists, and a range of evening concerts. International pianists such as Haruko Seki and Ingrid Jacoby with rising stars such as Craig Greene, are coming to play for us.
Young talented singers include Grace Oliver whose concert is sponsored by The Kershaw Trust Fund. We are grateful to all our kind local sponsors both individuals and businesses including OakPark Alarms and The Technical Support Department. Thanks are very much due to the University for our main venue, the Radcliffe Centre.
New this year is the collaboration of musicians and artists. Musicians playing with a celebrated local and international artist, Gino Ballantyne, responding live on stage, a conversation between artist and musician. Then ‘Imaginary Landscapes’ features poetry and harp where the two performers improvise ‘magical and mesmerizing.. an exquisite fusion of words and music’.
We finish with a Gala Concert on the 19th featuring the Orchestra of Stowe Opera playing Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky and Goldmark. If this whets your appetite do look on the festival website and buy your tickets now: www.buckinghamsummerfestival.org