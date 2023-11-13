Sunday 12th November saw the Remembrance Day Parade take place in Buckingham.

The parade was organised by the Royal British Legion and started on Market Hill at 10:15am, before they marched to the war memorial at St Peter & St Paul’s Church where the service took place.

After the service, the parade marched back to Market Hill where it then dispersed.

A No Parking Order and road closure was in effect from 7am to 12pm noon on Castle Hill, Castle Street, Market Square, Market Hill, West Street (up to Western Ave), and Bridge Street. School Lane was one-way from Nelson Street to West Street.

