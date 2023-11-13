Buckingham Remembrance Day Parade
The parade was organised by the Royal British Legion and started on Market Hill at 10:15am, before they marched to the war memorial at St Peter & St Paul’s Church where the service took place.
After the service, the parade marched back to Market Hill where it then dispersed.
A No Parking Order and road closure was in effect from 7am to 12pm noon on Castle Hill, Castle Street, Market Square, Market Hill, West Street (up to Western Ave), and Bridge Street. School Lane was one-way from Nelson Street to West Street.
A big screen was put in place again this year so that everyone attending the Remembrance Sunday service at St Peter & St Paul’s Church could see the war memorial and service. The screen was jointly funded by Buckingham Royal British Legion and Buckingham Town Council.