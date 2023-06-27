News you can trust since 1832
Buckingham Primary School Family Fun Day Saturday 8th July

Highlights at the event include a full line up of local bands and entertainment, including Brothers Home Brew, Muz ‘n’ Jenks and the Buckingham Ukelele Group, to name a few, plus performances by FS Dance and Stagecoach.
By Laura PennyContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Fun at last year's eventFun at last year's event
There will be plenty to entertain children, including an inflatable zone, fairground rides, a gaming bus, and face glitter. The Little Shetland Pony Company will be offering pony rides and there will be all the traditional games stalls you’d expect. They also look forward to welcoming the local emergency services including the fire service and St John’s Ambulance.

For adults, Roman Way Brewery will be on hand to quench your thirst, alongside a PIMMs tent, and there will be a host of external food vendors including Tribal Chilli, The Jerk Kitchen, Howes chippy van and ice cream.

There will also be over 16 external stallholders, selling a range of crafts and delicious treats.

Performances at last year's eventPerformances at last year's event
Finally there will be a grand raffle with some truly brilliant prizes, including a weekend family ticket to Camp Bestival Dorset, worth over £800, and a Galaxy tablet kindly donated by Film Logistics to name just two. In total the prizes supported by so many generous local businesses are worth over £2,750! The raffle will be drawn by the Mayor of Buckingham at 3pm.

Contact the school if you wish to purchase any raffler tickets in advance - they are selling fast!

The event takes place in the grounds of Buckingham Primary School, and the site will be accessible via both the Highlands Road and Foscott Way entrances.

The school wishes to thank the main sponsor Russell and Butler and also the Larder Cafe who not only donated a couple of raffle prizes but are also transporting lots of hay bales to the event for use free of charge.

Pony RidesPony Rides
Fun at last year's eventFun at last year's event
