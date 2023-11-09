Buckingham Play Days to return in 2024

After a successful summer return, the Buckingham Town Council, Town Centre & Events committee have agreed to continue funding Summer Play Days in 2024.

This summer’s sessions were provided by MK Play Association and were fully funded by Buckingham Town Council.

Each session was held in Chandos Park and included fun and engaging activities and games. Aimed at children up to the age of 12 years, each of the three sessions included arts and crafts, bouncy castle, giant games, scrap play, sensory play and more for younger children to include!

An important part of the sessions are the staff from MK Play Association who are a dedicated and creative team on hand to support young people to take part in the activities.

Buckingham Play Days

Buckingham Play Days will return to Chandos Park in July and August 2024.