Buckingham in Bloom: Entries are now open

The Buckingham Town Council is thrilled to announce that entries are now open for this year’s Buckingham in Bloom competition!

This year, Buckingham Town Council is launching its annual Buckingham in Bloom competition to coincide with the Best Kept Village judging.

Buckingham in Bloom is all about celebrating the beauty, creativity, and community spirit in our town and there are categories for everyone to showcase their green-fingered talents.

This exciting, free-to-enter competition invites you to showcase your green thumb in one of four fabulous categories: Best Kept Front Garden, Best Hanging Baskets/Containers, Best Wildlife Garden, and Best Community Garden.

2023 1st place winner, category Front Garden

But wait, there’s more! This year, we’re introducing a brand-new category just for local businesses. It’s time to let your creativity blossom!

Judging will commence on or after 5th July 2024, with a panel of esteemed Buckingham Town Councillors on the lookout for diverse plant varieties, eye-catching designs, and gardens that attract delightful insects and wildlife. They’ll also be considering garden maintenance, sustainable planting schemes, clever use of space, and originality.

Prizes await the winners of each category!

You can download an entry form from the Town Council website (www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk), or pick up a paper copy from the Tourist Information Centre or Buckingham Library. All entries can be emailed to [email protected] or submitted to:

Competition Post

Buckingham in Bloom Competition, Buckingham Town Council, Verney Close, Buckingham MK18 1JP

Don’t miss out – the closing date for entries is Friday, 28th July.

Winners will be announced soon after, with prizes awarded to the first and second place winners in each category.