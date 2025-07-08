Buckingham Fringe Week 2025: A celebration of music, art, food, and fun
Festival Highlights Include:
Tuesday 22nd July, 8pm | Radcliffe Centre
Enjoy a lively evening of traditional folk tunes from England, Scotland, Ireland, and the USA, featuring fiddles, mandolins, Celtic harp, and more.
Tickets: £7.50 from the Buckingham Tourist Information Centre or Town Council website. Purchase tickets online here.
Crafts at the Chantry Chapel
Join National Trust volunteers for hands-on, drop-in craft sessions in the historic chapel:
- Tues 22nd, Wed 23rd, Fri 25th, Sat 26th July | 10am – 3pm
- Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Art in the Market
Thursday 24th July, 1pm – 4pm | Buckingham Cattle Pens
Let your creativity shine with free arts and crafts supplies. Open to all ages! Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Buckingham Summer Live Session
Thursday 24th July, 7:45pm – 10pm | Buckingham Football Club
An evening of live music by talented local performers. Licensed bar, food truck, and easy parking.
Friday 25th July, 6:30pm – 9:30pm | Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre
Celebrate summer break with music, dancing, and crafts. Fancy dress contest with prizes for the best school-themed outfits!
Tickets: £8 per child (adults free). Available at the Tourist Information Centre or Lace Hill Centre. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Click here to purchase tickets online
Street Food Fair – Bite Club
Saturday 26th July, 4pm – 9pm | Embleton Way Scout & Community Centre
Treat your tastebuds to a globe-trotting street food pop-up. From spicy to sweet, there’s something for everyone!
Family Fun Day
Sunday 27th July, 1pm – 4pm | Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre
End Fringe Week with free fun for all the family – inflatables, zorbs, classic games, entertainment, and more. Don’t forget your picnic!
Free Basketball Coaching
Monday 21st July, 5:30pm – 6:30pm | Chandos Park Basketball Court
Part of a summer series for young people led by Coach Jenner. Equipment provided. additional dates as follows: Free Basketball Coaching
21st and 28th July, 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th Aug
(5:30 - 6:30pm) 8 - 12 yrs in Chandos Park
(6:45 - 7:45pm) 13+ yrs in Bourton Park
Mayor Cllr. Fran Davies encourages all residents and visitors to take part:
Tickets & Info:
Visit the Buckingham Tourist Information Centre for tickets and updates. Follow @BuckinghamTC on social media for the latest event news.