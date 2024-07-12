Buckingham Fringe Week 2024
They will be collecting donations for BACAB, which supports Citizens Advice in Buckingham.
Sunday, 21st July brings a FREE Family Fun Day at the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre, featuring DJ entertainment, karaoke, inflatables, zorbs, traditional games, and more!
Back by popular demand, the Oxford Fiddle Group performs at the Radcliffe Centre on Tuesday, 23rd July, at 8 pm. Enjoy pieces from England, Scotland, Ireland, and the USA, possibly including the Celtic harp, mandolin, and concertina. Tickets are just £6, available at the Tourist Information Centre or online via our website.
Budding artists can join us on Wednesday, 24th July, from 1 pm to 4 pm for Art in the Market at the Ancient Cattle Pens. Open to all ages, create a masterpiece with our free art supplies. The evening wraps up with a free Summer Lecture from The Buckingham Society at The Vinson Centre Auditorium, University of Buckingham at 6.30 pm.
Have a blast on inflatables, play giant garden games and try out crafts and scrap play at the Buckingham Play Days session on Thursday, 25th July, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm at Chandos Park. Hosted by MK Play Association, another free event and perfect for children aged 0-12.
A sold out Drag Night with MK’s established Drag Queen and Pride Festival’s Drag Ambassador Sandy Flaps is coming to The Grand Junction to entertain lucky ticket holders with side splitting comedy and chaos.
Friday, 26th July, features a special SEND Buckingham Summer Club from 10 am to 12 pm with sensory, calm, and interactive activities. Pre-booking is essential; for details, email [email protected].
Friday night brings Music Bingo at The Kings Head Coffee & Gin Bar with Buckingham’s Equality, Community Diversity & Inclusion Group. Bingo cards are £2 and can be purchased on arrival from 7.15 pm, with games starting at 8 pm. Food is served from 5 pm to 9 pm. Over 18s only.
Another one for the grown-ups and a staple in Fringe Week is the Comedy Night, co-hosted with the University of Buckingham Student Union at 8 pm on Saturday 27th, July at Tanlaw Mill. With MC Russell Hick, headliner Angela Barnes, and support from Eva Bindeman, you can expect to enjoy a night of laugh out loud moments. Tickets are £15, available at the Tourist Information Centre and online via our website. Over 18s only. Acts are subject to change and tickets non-refundable.
Closing Buckingham Fringe Week is a Rhythm and Song Workshop with the Swan Singers on Sunday, 28th July, from 3:30 pm to 5 pm at the Embleton Way Scout Hut & Community Centre. Following fun workshop, participants will be invited to perform a short piece at the end. The workshop and concert cost £8, and it is £5 for concert-only attendees.
Throughout Fringe Week, Buckingham Town Centre will display a “Totally Me: Totally Buckingham” community art installation featuring painted discs by residents, school children, and community groups. The Chantry Chapel will offer free arts and crafts during opening hours, and on certain days a face painter will be on site to brings some extra smiles at a small cost.
Free summer youth activities including basketball coaching and street dance classes commence during Fringe Week and continue throughout the holidays. For more information about these sessions please visit our website.
Chair of the Buckingham Town Centre & Events Committee Councillor Robin Stuchbury said “The Town Centre & Events Committee continues to support the Buckingham Fringe Festival, ably delivered through our officer team and partner organisations providing a wide range of events throughout the week, supporting our town's day and night-time economy. This initiative brings the community of Buckingham together to enjoy a week of art, culture and entertainment within our historic market town”.
