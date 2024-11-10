Buckingham FC hosting weekend of festivities and music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elvis tribute night and Christmas Fayre at Stratford Fields 16th & 17th November.

Elvis Tribute night - Saturday 16th November

The club are hosting well known Elvis tribute act Alvin. Last time around this was a great evening of singing and dancing. There are still a few tickets left, but be quick!

Tickets available here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/waynopromotions/1115613

Christmas Craft and Gift Fayre - Sunday 17th November

Get into the festive spirit early this year at the Christmas Craft and Gift Fayre, hosted by Buckingham Football Club on Sunday, 17th November, from 10am to 2pm. This is the perfect opportunity to discover unique, handcrafted gifts, festive decorations, and much more. Whether you’re looking for that perfect present or just want to enjoy a day of holiday shopping, there’s something for everyone.

With a variety of local artisans and vendors, you’ll find beautiful crafts, jewellery, homeware, seasonal treats, and bespoke gifts that make Christmas extra special. It’s also a great way to support local businesses and makers.

Stallholders Wanted! If you're a local crafter or small business owner, we’d love to have you - but be quick as space is limited.

To register your interest in setting up a stall, email [email protected].

Visit www.buckinghamfc.co.uk for more information.