Buckingham FC delighted to be taking part in Non League Day 2025

Come along on March 22nd and support Non League football

On March 22nd, Buckingham FC will be celebrating Non League Day when we take on Irchester United at home in a 3PM Kick Off.

Non League Day is an annual event that allows clubs to promote the importance of local volunteer run football. It is always on an international weekend so it allows fans to take a break from watching their professional team and take in some non league football, for perhaps the first time.

On the day we have made some changes to our normal offering

FREE ENTRY to all Under 16's

HALF PRICE ENTRY to all over 16's - making it just £3 on the day - as long as at least one person in your group is wearing a football top, or you show a season ticket for another club.

Mascots on the day are kindly being provided by Buckingham FC Youth and they will be leading out the teams at 3PM.

Hot food is available as we have Tribal Eatz with us on the day.

Our clubhouse will be open from 12:30 providing the cheapest drinks in town and any Live sporting action being shown on the big screens.

Come down and bring the whole family and enjoy the football and hopefully some warm weather!