Buckingham Charter Fair returns on Friday

It’s that time of the year again. The annual Charter Fair returns to Buckingham town centre this weekend.

The fair will roll into town on Friday morning to set up bringing with it an exciting range of rides including the dodgems The Joker, The Orbitor, Haunted House, juvenile rides, coconut shy, shooting gallery, street food and more.

Buckingham’s first charter to hold the annual fair was given by Mary I in 1554 and the second charter was given by Charles II in 1658. The charter states that the fairs must be on a Saturday and not any other day. Today the showman arrive on the Friday to set up and leave early on Sunday morning for both fairs.

The fair will be opened at 1pm on Saturday by the Town Crier, Head Showman, Mr Marshall Nichols and Mr Mike Smith.

Charter Fair Ride

Road Closures:

A Road Closure Order and Parking Order is in force for the Charter Fairs and covers the following areas on Friday 13th October, Saturday 14th October and then again on Friday 20th October and Saturday 21st October 2023.

The roads closed are: North End Square, High Street, Bull Ring, Market Hill, Market Square, Western Ave (from Brackley Road to Grenville Road

Emergency access will be ensured for Northend Court, Buckingham Hospital, Paynes Court, Markhams Court and Verney Close.

Cars found to be parked in such a way as to cause an obstruction in the designated area covered by the order, are liable to be removed by the relevant authorities. There will be a cost for reclaiming your vehicle.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused; however, we can assure you that the steps taken are in the interest of public safety.

Free Parking:

On both Saturdays, there will be free parking in Cornwall's Meadow car park to allow everyone to enjoy the fair, local shops cafes and restaurants.

Bus Diversions:

Buckingham Bus Stand will be closed between: 10am, Friday 13th to 6am, Sunday 15th October and 10am, Friday 20th to 6am, Sunday 22nd October.

Passengers are advised:

Services 132 and 151 towards Akeley and Maids Moreton will leave from Western Avenue

Services 131, 132 and 151 towards Brackley, Banbury or Thornborough will leave from Western Avenue

Local services to Page Hill, Linden Village or Badgers Way will leave from Western Avenue and London Road

Service X5 will only serve the London Road ‘Tesco’ stop

Services 18, 60, 60A and X60 will divert using Bourton Road and the bypass and serve the ‘Chandos Road’ stops located on London Road

Friday Afternoon school journeys:

Service 80 will divert via London Road and Western Avenue

Service 83 will serve the ‘Chandos Road’ stop on London Road