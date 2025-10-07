Buckingham Bonfire & Fireworks Night – Saturday 1st November 2025
Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said “We’re very pleased to once again host the town’s annual fireworks display on behalf of the community, organised by our Green Spaces team and council officers. On the day, Cllr Lucy Draper and Cllr Andy Mahi will be helping to ensure the event runs smoothly, allowing families to gather safely in Bourton Park. That’s always been the main purpose of this event — to bring people together safely to enjoy the evening. None of it would be possible without the combined efforts of the committee, lead councillors, our contractor, and the Green Spaces team. We look forward to welcoming everyone on 1st November.”
This much-loved tradition is a highlight of Buckingham’s autumn calendar, bringing people together to celebrate the season with warmth, community spirit, and a spectacular display to light up the night sky.