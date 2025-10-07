Buckingham Bonfire & Fireworks Night – Saturday 1st November 2025

Buckingham Town Council is delighted to invite residents to this year’s Bonfire and Fireworks Night, taking place on Saturday 1st November 2025 in Bourton Park. The evening will run from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, with free entry for all.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said “We’re very pleased to once again host the town’s annual fireworks display on behalf of the community, organised by our Green Spaces team and council officers. On the day, Cllr Lucy Draper and Cllr Andy Mahi will be helping to ensure the event runs smoothly, allowing families to gather safely in Bourton Park. That’s always been the main purpose of this event — to bring people together safely to enjoy the evening. None of it would be possible without the combined efforts of the committee, lead councillors, our contractor, and the Green Spaces team. We look forward to welcoming everyone on 1st November.”