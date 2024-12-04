Meadow Row Florist

Buckingham is gearing up to celebrate Small Business Saturday with a host of free activities and incentives designed to encourage residents to shop, dine, and explore the town.

Taking place this Saturday, 7th December, the event promises something for everyone, including a town centre rock hunt, the launch of our shop-local incentive, and market entertainment. Highlights include a festive choir performance by young talents from Buckingham Stagecoach Performing Arts and additional surprises to delight visitors.

Families can also take part in a reindeer hunt around the shops. Hosted by local businesses and supported by the Buckinghamshire Business Support Programme. Children simply need to find reindeer stickers hidden in the shop windows to earn a free grotto visit. Trail sheets will be available to pick up from Dandy Lions Boutique at Cornwall’s Meadow.

Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, said “Buckingham Town Council, through its Town Centre Manager, Tourist Information Centre, and annual calendar of events, strives to work collaboratively with everyone to promote and strengthen the local economy in Buckingham and North Buckinghamshire. This is a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses and sock up the festivities on offer.”