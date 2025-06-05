British Championships, free kids’ duathlon and more: Here’s everything new for the 2025 Blenheim Palace Triathlon

Blenheim Palace Triathlon.

The picturesque Blenheim Palace Triathlon is only days away and 2025’s iteration will be one of the best yet with a host of new elements set to take place. Here’s a full list of the new additions that those taking part, or spectating, will get to experience this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International standard

This year, the Blenheim Palace Triathlon Sprint race, taking place on the Sunday, has been selected as the British and English Sprint Distance Championships and GB Age-Group Team Qualifier for the 2026 Europe Triathlon Sprint Distance Championships.

This will add a serious competitive element to the weekend, with top-level triathletes taking part to qualify for prestigious championships. To qualify, they must finish in the top four of their age group and finish within 120% of the winner’s time in their category.

Free duathlon for young people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving focus from elite triathletes to potential future stars, Olympic triathlon champions Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee’s foundation will be delivering a free duathlon for young people attending this year’s event. The Brownlee Foundation’s bike and run activity aims to encourage active lifestyles and see the benefits of exercise.

Bikes are provided for children aged 7-11, but anyone older or younger than this can bring their own bike and helmet to get involved in the free event.

Inaugural Blenheim Palace Duathlon

For the first time, a duathlon event will also be taking place at the palace on Saturday. Participants can take on two versions of the duathlon, the Half (5km run, 22km bike, 5km run) or the Full (10km, 44km bike, 5k run) for those who would prefer not to complete the swimming leg in a triathlon.

Premium Recovery

The final addition is the brand-new Recovery Zone in the Event Village, open to premium participants, charities and corporates, and those who booked saunas or massages in advance. In addition, the zone will offer cold plunges, showers, food and drink, and a seated, shaded area to help you cooldown post-race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Taylor, Event Director, said:“We’re always looking for ways to improve this event so we are delighted to offer these new elements this year. Being chosen to host qualifiers is particularly pleasing as it is recognition of the quality of our event and the work our team put in to make it what it is.

“It’s also brilliant to have the Brownlee Foundation so heavily involved in our activations for the young people in attendance. We’re proud of how accessible this event is for families, and their duathlon and activities will only help further this. It should be one of the best Blenheim Palace Triathlon’s yet.”

To find out more ahead of the event, visit: https://www.blenheimtriathlon.com/event-information-2025