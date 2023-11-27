Brit Awards Psychic to appear at Thame Psychic & Wellbeing Fair on Sunday 3rd December
Romany psychic and fortune teller, Lee Petulengro, will be doing on-on-one readings at the fair, which takes place at the Spread Eagle Hotel, Thame. The event is organised by Deer Spirit Events – who also run the Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show.
Lee appeared at the Brit Awards, this year, doing psychic, tarot and palm readings at the Awards after party. He also featured on Channel 4’s Celebrity Ghost Trip, where he read for the celebrities who were visiting some of Britain’s most haunted places. Lee is from a long line of fortune tellers dating back to the 14th Century.
Doors open 11-5pm.
Exhibitors specialise in holistic therapies, wellbeing, self-help, and mindfulness. One-to-one tarot, psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic readings are on offer. Retailers will be selling crystals, arts and crafts, healthy living products, jewellery and much more. Talks and workshops cover sound healing, abundance, psychometry, tai-chi, self-love and plant-based living
Parking and refreshments onsite. Address Spread Eagle Hotel, Cornmarket, Thame, OX9 2BW
'Come along if you need to relax, some guidance or if you’re looking for ideas for Christmas gifts that you can't get in the shops,' says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events.