Bovingdon Scarecrow Festival

The inaugural Bovingdon Scarecrow Festival began on Saturday 31st May and runs for the following two weeks, during which you are invited to explore over 40 creatively themed scarecrows displayed outside homes and businesses throughout the parish.

​As you tour the village, be sure to vote for your top three favourites as shown on the voting form in the programme and winners will be announced and trophies awarded at the St Lawrence Church Summer Fête on Saturday 14th June.

Scarecrow Festival programmes, including the voting form, will be available to pick up from Jarmans in the High Street as from Saturday 31st May. Once completed, voting forms are to posted in the Parish Office letterbox in the Memorial Hall by 2pm on Saturday 14th June (no envelope required).

Have fun discovering the scarecrows across Bovingdon – and we can't wait to see you at the Summer Fête!