The Prison Counsellor: Her only crime was caring - A devastating insider account of how the system fails young offenders with ADHD
Sarah Templeton’s raw, heartfelt, memoir charts her remarkable journey from successful entrepreneur to devoted prison counsellor. Along the way, she shines a light on the untold stories inside prison walls and the deep-rooted flaws within the criminal justice system.
After years mentoring homeless and marginalised people as a volunteer, Sarah took the brave step into prison work, initially helping inmates prepare for life after release. Unsatisfied with short, surface-level interventions, she retrained as a counsellor and secured a placement at Aylesbury Young Offender Institute where she began her work as a prison counsellor developing deep, lasting connections with numerous young inmates.
Candid, poignant and often humorous, The Prison Counsellor paints a vivid picture of prison life, the challenges faced by prisoners and the inadequacies of support systems for them. Through heartbreaking stories, Sarah reveals how trauma, neglect, and missed diagnoses, particularly of ADHD, set many of these young men on paths that might otherwise have been prevented.
Her stories confront societal stereotypes, reminding us that these young men are not inherently “bad” people but often brilliant individuals failed by a broken system. She powerfully argues that with earlier intervention, better mental health support, and a deeper understanding of ADHD, countless lives might have taken a different course and our justice system would look very different.
More than a memoir, this book is a wake-up call for educators, mental health professionals, policymakers, and society at large. It’s a must-read for those who want to understand the real people behind prison walls and how to create lasting change.
The Prison Counsellor: Her Only Crime Was Caring by Sarah Templeton, published by Gemini Publishing is out now