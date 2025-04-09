Set in Milton Keynes, this dystopian novel follows an Artificial Intelligence virus which has been infiltrating society. Now it’s ready.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'Baptised and Newly Born' is a riveting dystopian novel set largely in Milton Keynes. This is the second instalment of 'The AI Aftermath Series' after the original story 'The Epilogue Event' which explores the beginning of this worlds downfall. The series explores the clash between human beings and Artificial Intelligence.

A decade after the Cynosure, Zoe Sinclair is still trying to ignore the end of the world. For ten years, everything has been slowly falling apart; people continue to disappear, and no one seems to know where, until they begin to reappear as the terrifying Baptised.

Zoe needs to get away — it's something she is good at — but to outrun the tide of impending catastrophe will take every bit of her creativity, imagination, and callous disregard for those she cares about.

From Milton Keynes to the devastated city of London, Zoe runs while the creatures of the plague relentlessly pursue her. Can she uncover the secret of the Newly Born? And what will she do when she finally has nowhere left to go?

Author S G Bell

It looks like her future may no longer be in her hands, but can the ragtag group of acquaintances she has loved and lost save her from death or a hideous transformation?

S G Bell, is a partner, father, professor, international consultant, CEO, and writer working from his rural home in Norfolk. In his fiction, S. G. Bell explores ideas intercepted at the boundaries of his professional and academic experience – most specifically, speculations about the vulnerability of social groups, and the existential challenges emerging from the internet and artificial intelligence.

S G Bell explains: “My work as a university professor and the CEO of a research institute has involved group dynamics, sustainability of community and the future of the internet. As an academic I wrote extensively about these topics. I am convinced that there is a degree of conceit in our attitude to social change and the influence of technology on social dynamics. I wanted to explore this in the heated fictional space of general artificial intelligence. The books of the AI Aftermath Series deal with issues of social control and fear relating to our relationships with our social groups, our technology and ourselves.”

Baptised and Newly Born was published on the 28th March 2025 by The Book Guild. It is available from The Book Guild website, Amazon, Waterstones and all good bookstores.