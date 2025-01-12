Lois Miller publishes debut novel 'Don't Fear the Fire'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lois Miller, a nineteen (nearly twenty) year old girl from Buckinghamshire publishes debut fantasy novel 'Don't fear the fire' with Cranthorpe Millner Publishers on 25th March 2025

On 25th March, Don't fear the fire, a Young Adult romantasy novel featuring tropes like enemies to lovers, found family and magik abilities (yes, spelt with a K!) is being published by cambridge publishing house Cranthorpe Millner.

Lois Miller is a nineteen year old girl whom is a Bucks local has always had a passion for writing - she was girl in school who LOVED creative writing classes! During lockdown, she suffered poor mental health and used writing as her escape from the rubbish world we all lived in at the time.

Inspired by her love for crystals and astrology, she worked for over a year on the novel, building a unique world and crafting interesting characters, all at the age of 16.

Lois Miller

After shelving the project to focus on A-levels and her upcoming degree apprenticeship with JP Morgan, Lois eventually re-discovered the manuscript and set to work polishing and perfecting the story. Eventually, she sent it out to a variety of agents and publishers, to which Cranthorpe Millner replied and liked her work.

After a year of editing, cover-designing and marketing, Don't fear the fire is now available to pre-order on Amazon and Waterstones, and is officially released on the 25th March 2025.