Bucks-born TV auctioneer releases autobiography on everything from bids and ballet dancing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A television auctioneer from Buckinghamshire is releasing an autobiography covering his life in show business.

Charlie Ross, who was born in Buckinghamshire and still lives locally, is releasing his book, Sold! on 27 June.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is among his famous friends supporting his upcoming page-turner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie has appeared on several antiques programmes commissioned by the BBC and regularly presents its flagship programme, Bargain Hunt.

Charlie with a chipped Staffordshire elephant, bought for £8, which sold for £2,700 on Antiques Road Trip, sparking a profits record - BBC-STV

Sold! covers his colourful life including the fact that his mother decided at birth he would be a ballet dancer. And although dubbed ‘The Charmer’ on TV, Charlie admits he was known as ‘ET’ (Excused Tackling!) at his local rugby club.

Charlie said: “My book came about because, when giving talks up and down the country, people said that as I had a wealth of fascinating and amusing stories I should put them into a book. As for my mother’s ballet dancer suggestion, that crazy idea was sparked by the fact that she herself had always harboured the idea of taking up the profession – until she became too top heavy!

“Then, along came Covid in 2020. This gave me a break in my normally hectic schedule in which to put pen to paper - literally, as my typing is non-existent! I wrote furiously for a few weeks and then stopped. Due to laziness?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sally, my wife, kept badgering me to finish it which I did, eventually. But, not being experienced in the written word, I realised that I needed someone to polish it in order to turn it into acceptable English. My brother, Stewart, being a much published author, did just that.

Christina Trevanion, Charlie Ross, and Philip Serrell, photo from Antiques on tour

“I hope it will gain interest from the two million people who watch TV’s Bargain Hunt every day. Antiques Road Trip also has an incredibly strong following and, in the past, Flog It!. I have really enjoyed participating in all these programmes.

“Since starting a theatre tour, Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense, with Philip Serrell and Christina Trevanion in 2023, it has become even more apparent that people love a funny story from the world of antiques. After all, with the world as it is today, we all need something to make us smile.

“And so here it is, the story of my rather unusual journey from almost being a dentist – exam failure ended that dream – to travelling the world with my gavel, selling an interesting mix from the exotic to the more mundane. It’s been a lot of fun and long may it continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie describes his life as a more of a mystery tour than a career. Sold! explains how he ended up in the world of lots, gavels, cameras, cars, and cricket. Plus how he graduated from auctioning antiques in Woburn, Bedfordshire, to selling multi-million-dollar cars in California.