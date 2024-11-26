Author Alan Coppin releases new leadership book

Front and back pages of the leadership book

A new book, Inspire Discover Transform, written by Bourne End resident Alan Coppin has just been completed.

It draws on the insights of 50 senior leaders from across a multitude of sectors who have attended Windsor Leadership Trust’s world leading experience-led and transformational development programmes in Windsor Castle. They are imbued with achieving organisational excellence but with a societal edge. Alan is a Fellow of the Trust.

The book is a learning resource and aimed at existing and aspirant leaders.

All proceeds, including Alan’s royalties, are being donated the the Trust’s Bursary Fund to enable charity and faith leaders to attend the programmes.

Alan Coppin

Testimonials include one by Lord Rumi Verjee CBE: ‘Alan Coppin OBE has opened up the most important issue of our time-leadership…..Learning from [the contributors] will take Leadership development to a new level. I highly recommend it.’ And from bestselling author and Business Leader Lady Suzanne Heywood CBE - ‘If you’re passionate about becoming an exceptional leader you’ll want to read this book.’

It costs £14.99 and can be pre ordered from [email protected]

The book was printed by Colourpoint, a leading printer leading based in Bourne End.