Motorsport fans will be able to take their place on the iconic winner’s podium at Silverstone Circuit where their Formula One heroes have celebrated race successes as part of a new addition to Silverstone Museum’s Winter Tours.

The race is on to book places, available for a limited time only, for F1 fans and visitors to secure their spot on one of the hugely popular Winter Tours, which will run hourly every day from December 15 – 22.

Tour ticket holders will experience a 60-minute guided bus tour of the world-famous track, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in October, enter a fully equipped pit garage to relive those race day moments and take first place on the legendary race winner’s podium.

Tickets for the Silverstone Museum Winter Tours cost just £39.50 and include access to the museum, located trackside at the iconic Silverstone circuit allowing visitors access to see the legendary racetrack during their visit.