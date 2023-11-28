Book tickets now for Silverstone Museum’s Winter Tours
The race is on to book places, available for a limited time only, for F1 fans and visitors to secure their spot on one of the hugely popular Winter Tours, which will run hourly every day from December 15 – 22.
Tour ticket holders will experience a 60-minute guided bus tour of the world-famous track, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in October, enter a fully equipped pit garage to relive those race day moments and take first place on the legendary race winner’s podium.
Tickets for the Silverstone Museum Winter Tours cost just £39.50 and include access to the museum, located trackside at the iconic Silverstone circuit allowing visitors access to see the legendary racetrack during their visit.
For more information or to book tickets visit https://bookings.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/selection/package?productId=101803627612