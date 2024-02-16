Blow away winter cobwebs with half term at Tumblestone Hollow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tumblestone Hollow’s impressive outdoor playground, which features slides, zipwires, high level walkways, look-outs and climbing nets, will reopen between Saturday 10th and Sunday 18th February with plenty of opportunities for youngsters to run off steam and blow away those winter cobwebs.

For those willing to get truly stuck in, the newest feature of the playground which opened last year, the ‘Magic Spring’, has stepping stones, sluice gates and hand pumps, offering explorers lots of physical fun in the water play area.

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said “After being cooped up for much of the winter, the February half term is a great time for everyone in the family to get out and about in the fresh air, burn off some energy, and explore with loved ones in a truly magical setting.

Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park

“After Halloween, Tumblestone Hollow is closed for its yearly maintenance so when February comes around, we’re really excited to open up the gates and hear the sounds of happy families across the parkland and enjoying our bespoke play area.

“It’s also a wonderful time to purchase our membership passes which are better value than ever before, giving our biggest fans the opportunity to enjoy the playground year-round.”

Half term visitors to Tumblestone Hollow will also be able to enjoy Stonor’s formal gardens, spot the snow drops and spring bulbs along The Ladies Walk, and admire the deer herd and stunning natural parkland, featuring the ancient Stone Circle which gives the valley its name.

“With the beautiful formal gardens at Stonor also open to ticket holders, there really is something for every family member and all ages - from the smallest to the most grown-up adventurers,” added Lord Camoys.

Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park

When hungry tummies start to rumble, there’s freshly made woodfired pizzas from The Rumble Huts, along with gourmet burgers, creamy Italian gelato, American-style milkshakes, and warming hot chocolate.

Tickets for Tumblestone Hollow Adventure Days start from £8 for children 92-105cm, £10 for children over 105cm and £9 for adults (over 16). Children under 92cm and carers enter for free.

Annual Tumblestone Hollow memberships are also available and include unlimited visits to Tumblestone Hollow adventure days, as well as the Tumblestone Hollow Easter and Halloween events, plus 15% off all food and drink purchases. Prices start from £31.50.