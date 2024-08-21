Blenheim Palace launches free community exhibition trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This summer, Blenheim Palace is collaborating with Oxfordshire Youth, Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum and The Oxfordshire Museum to launch The Emblem of Peace, Past and Present, a free Totems Trail exhibition for visitors to Woodstock to experience until 2nd September.

The trail will follow a loop from Woodstock, Oxford with the first totem located in the shared gardens between Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum and The Oxfordshire Museum. Visitors will be encouraged to scan a QR code which grants free access to follow the exhibition featuring six totems guiding them to the Blenheim Palace grounds, ending at the renowned Flagstaff Gate. Visitors starting at Blenheim Palace will be able to follow the exhibition in reverse back to Woodstock to find out how the story begins.

Along the Emblem of Peace, Past and Present trail, each totem will feature designs and stories created by 60 young people from Oxfordshire Youth inspired by a recent discovery visit hosted at Blenheim Palace. Over four days, the youth group learned all about the history and heritage of the attraction including the ceiling paintings in the Saloon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaborative initiative aims to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to gain confidence in spaces that may not usually be socially, financially, physically or intellectually accessible to them and to express and interpret their thoughts, opinions and feelings through art.

Oxfordshire Youth

This project with the county’s leading charitable organisation for young people is part of a long-term partnership with the heritage attraction. Last year, Blenheim Palace worked with Oxfordshire Youth to unveil a giant art installation designed to cover the famous Flagstaff Gate being restored as part of an ongoing £2m conservation project. The impressive mural featured artwork combined drawings, images, digital imagery and text created by 8-to-25-year-olds from across the county.

Kelly Whitton, Head of Build Heritage at Blenheim Palace said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to host the remarkable young people at Oxfordshire Youth for the second year in a row, this time with the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum and the Oxfordshire Museum. During the discovery session, the young people were introduced to the ceiling painting and the historical context. They were encouraged to take up space in the Saloon, look up at the painting and then draw, sketch, doodle, write their thoughts, opinions and feelings. The end result has been incredibly inspiring.”

Tracy Blackstock, Head of Youth Development at Oxfordshire Youth said: "As we embark on the second year of the Blenheim Art Project, we are excited to present a fresh and invigorating perspective on the themes of peace and conflict. This initiative provides an inspiring platform for young people to delve into the complexities of past and present conflicts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemma Davey, Museum Service Manager at Oxfordshire County Council, said: “The Oxfordshire Museum is thrilled to be hosting one of the totems at its Park Street location. The museum team is passionate about involving young people in heritage through art. The Blenheim Arts Emblems of Peace project has produced some inspiring artwork from the young people who took part and we are proud to play a role in showcasing their creativity. We hope the trail will promote the connection between the partner sites and encourage visitors to explore and enjoy the wide range of heritage and art on offer in Woodstock.”

Ursula Corcoran, Museum Director at Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, said: “We are really excited to be involved in a project that has enabled us to work alongside young people and to benefit from their enthusiasm and expertise. Being involved with the Project makes our work more relevant for young people and will create a legacy of strong meaningful youth engagement for the future. We are looking forward to seeing new visitors on the site enjoying the start of the Totem trail and learning more about the project.”

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is set to embark on its biggest restoration initiative to date, the Above and Beyond project, in which the repair of its roof means the historic paintings in The Saloon and The Great Hall will be out of view for approximately two years. This presented the perfect opportunity for Blenheim Palace to work with their partner of 75 years, Oxfordshire Youth, to create something visual and educational before the roof project commences in January 2025.

For more information on The Emblem of Peace, Past and Present trail, visit https://www.blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/events/totems-trail/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Oxfordshire Youth visit https://oxfordshireyouth.org/ for information about Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum visit https://www.sofo.org.uk/ and for Oxfordshire Museum visit, oxfordshire.gov.uk/oxfordshiremuseum.

For more information on Blenheim Palace’s Above and Beyond project visit www.blenheimpalace.com/restoration/palace-roof-project/

*This trail will not grant access inside Blenheim Palace, Park or Gardens