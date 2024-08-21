Blenheim Palace announces launch of all-new Bridgerton film trail for superfans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blenheim Palace has announced the launch of a Bridgerton Film Trail.

The Oxfordshire-based attraction first appeared in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as Buckingham House, but has since been featured for the first time in Bridgerton for the recently released Season 3 of the hit Netflix/Shondaland series.

Launched in July, the new film trail lets visitors follow in the footsteps of the infamous cast and experience the original filming locations at Blenheim Palace.

The route guides Bridgerton fans over to the Great Court which was adorned with royal guards and opulent carriages whilst filming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Many of the lavish scenes from the hit prequel series viewers see at Buckingham House are included in the new film trail. For example, the Water Terraces, which were magically transformed into the enchanting outdoor space for the final ball scene in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a key stop for visitors.

The film trail also leads visitors to wander through the exquisite State Rooms of Blenheim Palace, including the Long Library which appears twice in episode 7 of the new Bridgerton season. Fans can visit the Saloon, another room that played an integral part of the story, where Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury are seen playing an intense game of chess as the Queen tries to discover who Lady Whistledown is.

Blenheim Palace is featured again in this season when the two older Featherington sisters are seen strolling around the Water Terraces with their husbands in the final episode - another moment to enjoy on the new trail.

To celebrate the new series and its all-new immersive film trail, a unique fan photo opportunity is featured at the end of the new experience, for visitors to take a selfie surrounded by a stunning archway adorned with wisteria.

For more information about the Bridgerton film trail and to book tickets visit, www.blenheimpalace.com