The Berks & Bucks Point-to-Point which has been going for around 50 years and is held at the stunning Kingston Blount course in Oxfordshire, will be running on Sunday 26 May.

It’s a brilliant day out for the family with entertainment and fun for all. Everyone welcome and under 17’s go free.

It is one of the final fixtures of the season, and the atmosphere is electric as the season’s national championship is decided the following day for both jockey and horse. The ground will be perfect and the racing competitive as runners and riders line up for the last time this season.

It is also a fun and family-friendly day out, with plenty of entertainment, food and drink available throughout the day.

Thrilling racing at Kingston Blount

Children are welcome and under 17s are admitted for free. Well behaved dogs welcome, but must be kept on leads at all times and must be cleaned up after.

Nick Quesnel, Chairman of the Berks & Bucks Draghounds says ‘I have been organising this point-to-point for years and years and whilst it’s a lot of work – the day is always a brilliant outing and its wonderful to see so many people enjoying the atmosphere.

"My thanks to all our sponsors and of course the owners, trainers and jockeys who bring their horses to thrill the crowds’.

This year, we are proud to be fundraising for the Ebony Horse Club, a charity based in Brixton that transforms young lives through horses.

The Ebony Horse Club provides riding lessons, mentoring and life skills to children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen Consort as its President.

One of the trustees and professional horseman who lives locally, Julian White, will be there to present prizes and represent the charity along with several volunteers.

Gates open at 12.30pm and racing starts at 2.30pm.

There will also be a Hound Race when the wonderful Berks & Bucks drag hounds race around the whole course which is a thrilling spectacle!

Venue: Kingston Blount Point-to-Point, Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire, OX39 4SG.

Advance tickets available online at Kimblewick Races (ticketsrv.co.uk) or you can just turn up and pay at the gate on arrival.

For more information or if you have any queries, please contact Sasha Dabliz on [email protected].