The new track is open

Bedgrove Park Pump Track is a fantastic new facility provided by the Bedgrove Residents & Community Association and to celebrate they are holding a launch event on Saturday 12th July at 2pm.

Jo Cheek, from the Bedgrove Residents & Community Association, spent two years managing this project and raising over £117,000 to install a pump track in the park.

It can be used by all ages and abilities and is suitable for all types of bike, including mountain and BMX, as well as balance bikes, scooters, skateboards and roller skates.

So, come along and have a go at the launch event!

Bedgrove Park Pump Track Launch Event 12th July 2pm

Hayes Hawks BMX Club will have riders showing off their amazing skills.

Firecrest Mountain Biking will too, and they are also offering some free coaching.

The YouTubers, Raddad TV, will be there - these guys have already made an excellent short film trying out the track, so check it out on their channel.

We have a few freebies to give away and some prizes to win. Just bring your wheels and your helmet and have fun.