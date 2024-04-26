Be inspired at the Confident Futures Skills Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday 11th June, the Confident Futures Skills Show will return to Stoke Mandeville Stadium to connect attendees to over 50 employers and next steps providers.

Marina Jackson, from Buckinghamshire Skills Hub, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting The Confident Futures Skills Show once again, inspiring every young person whatever their background or circumstance to achieve their goal. This could be higher and further education, training, apprenticeships, or employment. The show is the perfect opportunity for young people to explore careers, discover different industry sectors and realise that there is a myriad of options open to them.”

Marina added: “For employers, they have an opportunity to secure new talent and showcase their business to the next generation. They can also attend the Disability Confident Employer Workshop, designed to help their business become a more inclusive workplace.”

Group of students at the Confident Futures Show 2023

Partnered by Buckinghamshire College Group and sponsored by SYLO Beyond HR, local HR consultants who foster diversity and inclusion, other exhibitors of the show include The NHS, Buckinghamshire Council, The National Film & Television School, Central Training Group and Independent & Work Ready CIC. Some of these disability confident exhibitors will also be giving talks on supported internships.

This experiential careers event is aimed at those who may experience barrier to securing employment, along with parents and carers. Those attending will get the opportunity to interactively engage with organisations and next step providers (universities, colleges, and apprenticeship programmes) to find out more about what it is like to work in key industries, what skills and qualifications are needed to get their first job, and what steps they should take between now and applying for a job.

The Confident Futures Skills Show takes place on June 11th at the Bowls Centre, Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP21 9PP. With inclusivity underpinning every element, the sensory-conscious show will run from 10am-12 noon and 1pm-3pm for schools and colleges, followed by a session from 3.30pm-5.30pm which is open to job seekers of any age, career changers, and young people accompanied by their parents. For further information and to book a place, please visit: Confident Futures Skills Show 2024 Tickets, Tue 11 Jun 2024 at 15:30 | Eventbrite

The Bucks Confident Futures Skills Show 2024 Headline Sponsors are SYLO Beyond HR who are advocates for the community and the environment we live and work in. As HR consultants in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, they actively engage with local schools, support charitable initiatives and foster diversity and inclusion.