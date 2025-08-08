Bandjam 2025 to rock Buckingham town centre
The main event will be held on Saturday 24th August, bringing the town to life with an incredible lineup of local and regional talent.
Thanks to generous support, the Square will be transformed with professional sound, lighting, and a PA system, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere right in the centre of town.
This year’s fantastic lineup includes:
- Noahs Cape
- The Bellas
- Chasing Tides
- The Jurors
- Blagwagon
- Razorz (headline act)
- Jonathan Cursley
- The Recollections
- Dilemma
Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering new sounds, Bandjam 2025 promises something for everyone. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy live music, community spirit, and summer vibes in Buckingham’s historic town centre.
Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable celebration of music and community!
Cllr Robin Stuchbury quoted “Band jam is one of those events purposely designed to bring the community together. It is a free event because we believe it is important that it is accessible for all, and we will be returning to the town centre again this year. We’ve been working with officers and the team for some considerable time on the lineup of bands for the event. In previous years we worked in partnership on the organisation of this event this year it is being done slightly differently and completely in house. The format is the same and we have tried to ensure all the acts we have organised offer something for everyone attending and will be enjoyable for all. The Town Centre and Events Committee look forward to seeing you all again. None of this is possible without the close working relationship between our officers & members to keep music live and accessible to all.”