Bandjam 2025 to rock Buckingham town centre

We’re thrilled to announce the return of Bandjam 2025, a spectacular free music event taking place in the heart of Buckingham Town Centre from Wednesday 20th to Sunday 25th August.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury quoted “Band jam is one of those events purposely designed to bring the community together. It is a free event because we believe it is important that it is accessible for all, and we will be returning to the town centre again this year. We’ve been working with officers and the team for some considerable time on the lineup of bands for the event. In previous years we worked in partnership on the organisation of this event this year it is being done slightly differently and completely in house. The format is the same and we have tried to ensure all the acts we have organised offer something for everyone attending and will be enjoyable for all. The Town Centre and Events Committee look forward to seeing you all again. None of this is possible without the close working relationship between our officers & members to keep music live and accessible to all.”