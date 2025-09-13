Balaam And The Angel continue to promote the widely acclaimed release of their “Forces Of Evil” EP with a further series Of UK dates

Celebrated alternative rockers bring their unique brand of forceful, dark and atmospheric music to a variety of events and locations across the UK

Balaam And The Angel are three brothers who were born in Scotland and grew up on a council estate in Cannock in Staffordshire. They played music together as teenagers but finally formed Balaam And The Angel in the early 80’s inspired at that time by the new scene that was developing around Bauhaus, The Sisters Of Mercy, Southern Death Cult, Theatre Of Hate etc. The band achieved great success in the 80s alternative and rock scenes, signing to Virgin Records for their debut album ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’, and touring the world with the likes of The Mission, Kiss, The Cult, Aerosmith and Iggy Pop until the release of their last album ‘Prime Time’ in 1993.

On Friday 25th October 2024, Balaam And The Angel released ‘Forces Of Evil’, a collection of songs recorded to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s first 4 track EP World Of Light (released in Nov 1984). It was the group’s first release of new material for over 30 years.

The sound of the record married the feel of the band’s darker past with the punchier edge of their later releases. Reviews of the new songs were universally positive as were the reviews of initial set of dates to promote the release in November of 2024.

The band will continue to support the very successful release of the EP, video and enthusiastic audience response to their recent 2024 tour with a further series of dates across the UK. These dates include a carefully selected series of headline shows alongside some “festival” style events.

Audiences can catch Balaam And The Angel live at the following shows:

Weds 8th Oct: Huddersfield, Parish

Thurs 9th Oct: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Fri 10th Oct: Norwich, Waterfront Studio

Sat 11th Oct: Buckley, Tivoli

Sat 25th Oct: Birmingham O2 Institute

Thurs 30th Oct: Glasgow O2 Academy

Sat 1st Nov: Whitby, Pavillion – Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival

Sun 23rd Nov: Walthamstow, Signature Brew – Kindred Spirits Day Fest

Ticket links for all shows can be found via the band's website: www.balaamandtheangel.co.uk

Balaam And The Angel are:

Mark Morris – bass/vocals

Jim Morris – guitar/keyboards

Des Morris - drums

They are one of the very few bands of their era who can still claim to have maintained their full original line up and as a result guarantee their audiences an authentic 80’s alternative live music experience.