Bach: St John Passion concert at Milton Keynes church

Johan Sebastian Bach's 'St John Passion': concet at 7pm on 13th April 2025 at Milton Keynes City Centre Church, 300 Saxon Gate MK9 2ES

With its well-known chorale settings, beautiful solo arias and thrilling choruses, this is one of the great Passion settings of all time; shorter than his Matthew Passion but much more dramatic and more approachable for modern ears. The performance will be sung in English, and should finish by 9.30. We hope you will come to enjoy this superb musical masterwork.