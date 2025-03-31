Bach: St John Passion concert at Milton Keynes church
On Palm Sunday, 13th April at 7pm, the Cornerstone Chamber Choir and Orchestra, with five outstanding soloists, perform Bach's St John Passion, directed by Adrian Boynton.
With its well-known chorale settings, beautiful solo arias and thrilling choruses, this is one of the great Passion settings of all time; shorter than his Matthew Passion but much more dramatic and more approachable for modern ears. The performance will be sung in English, and should finish by 9.30. We hope you will come to enjoy this superb musical masterwork.
All are invited to join us on Sunday 13th April at 7pm in the Church of Christ the Cornerstone at 300 Saxon Gate West, MK9 2ES
Tickets at £22 (best seats and balcony front row), £15, £5 (under 18s) by email: [email protected] tel/text: 07961 348697
Or online via Ticketsource: http://bit.ly/3XfEg6G