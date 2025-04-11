Baby Boom: The importance of conservation at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woburn Safari Park has welcomed significant new arrivals over the past few months, highlighting the Park’s ongoing commitment to conservation and the protection of endangered species. From tiny primates to critically endangered antelopes, each birth is a crucial step in helping to safeguard the future of these species, with the dedicated team of keepers delivering the best possible care.

One of the most significant births at the park is Djembe, an Eastern Mountain Bongo calf. As one of the rarest large forest antelopes in the world, with fewer than 100 individuals estimated to remain in the wild, every birth is vital for the survival of the species. Woburn Safari Park is part of a collaborative EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria) endangered species breeding programme, that works to protect these critically endangered animals, and Djembe’s arrival marks an important success in these efforts.

Another exciting addition in Monkey Mayhem, in the Foot Safari is Stripe is the newest member of the Guianan squirrel monkey troop. Born late last year, Stripe has been growing up fast and is now clinging to his mother, Gizmo, as they explore their specially designed habitat.

Squirrel monkeys play a crucial role in their rainforest ecosystems, and by providing a safe and naturalistic environment for them, Woburn contributes to their conservation and helps raise awareness about the challenges they face in the wild.

Otter pups with their family, Woburn Safari Park

Among the Park’s unique new arrivals is Yana, a Somali wild ass foal. As one of the most endangered equine species, the Somali wild ass population continues to decline due to habitat loss and poaching. Yana’s birth is an achievement for the European endangered species breeding programme, which aims to strengthen conservation efforts for this rare species.

Over in Otter Falls, a group of Asian short-clawed otter pups has also made their debut appearance. This is the smallest otter species in the world, and they are observed to be extremely social and intelligent animals. Sadly, they are under threat due to habitat destruction, pollution and the cruel and illegal trade in otters as pets.

The growing demand for otters as exotic pets is being heavily influenced by an increase in social media content, promoting the false idea that otters make suitable pets. This unhelpful trend is contributing to illegal hunting, trafficking, and unregulated captive breeding practices, particularly targeting baby otters.

The three otter pups were born to mum, Beatrix (otter), and dad Kovu, The pups have developed their confidence as well as the essential survival skills from their parents and older sister, Thiên thần.

Endangered eastern mountain bongo antelope

In addition to these new arrivals, Woburn Safari Park continues its work with a variety of breeding programmes to support species at risk. Species like Humboldt penguins, ring-tailed lemurs, and slender tailed meerkats also benefit from carefully managed breeding initiatives, designed to protect and sustain vulnerable populations.

“The birth of any animal at the park is always special, but for endangered species, it’s an even greater achievement, our dedicated keepers work tirelessly to ensure that these young animals receive the highest standard of care, while also contributing to global conservation efforts that help protect their wild counterparts.” – Katie Chapman, Head of Conservation and Research.

With so many young animals making their first appearances, there has never been a better time to witness conservation in action. Visitors can see these fascinating new arrivals and learn more about the vital work that goes into preserving their species, offering an up-close look at the importance of wildlife conservation.