Aylesbury’s top family attraction offers 20 per cent savings on party bookings

Families that book birthday parties with 20% discount at Flip Out Aylesbury will be able to enjoy games of Laser Quest

Aylesbury’s leading family attraction is pulling out all the stops to help families celebrate upcoming birthdays with discounted party packages booked in October, but parties can be booked in until the end of 2026.

Flip Out Aylesbury, part of the Flip Out group which is the UK's biggest indoor adventure park group and the fastest growing entertainment centre operator in the world, is the ideal place to celebrate children’s birthdays with 10 action-packed attractions for kids to enjoy while they party.

These include a huge drop slide, dodgeball arena and a drift-trikes track alongside interactive football, roller rink, Ninja Tag, a softplay area and a Laser Quest, the most immersive laser-tag experience in the UK.

The Standard Party Package includes two hours in the arena, 30 minutes in a private party room, a party host, slice of pizza and crisps, unlimited squash throughout and free spectator tickets.

Ninja Tag is one of the 10 action-packed attractions that party-goers can enjoy at Flip Out Aylesbury

The Awesome Party package includes two hours in the arena 30 minutes in our private party room, party host, choose from a slice of pizza, burgers or hot dogs and crisps, sugar-free Polar Krush, party bag per guest, party invitations (collection only or sent via email), party present for birthday child, 30 day free pass for birthday child, birthday card including printed birthday picture, unlimited squash throughout and free spectator tickets.

To book both packages, a minimum of 10 guests are required. Head to www.flipout.co.uk/locations/aylesbury-buckinghamshire and use the discount code CAKE20.