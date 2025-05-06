Aylesbury nursing home to honour V.E. Day with community picnic and Boy Scout tribute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stone House Nursing Care Home in Aylesbury, part of Peverel Court Care, will host a special V.E. Day Picnic on Saturday, May 10, celebrating 80 years since Victory in Europe with an uplifting afternoon of music, reflection and togetherness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set against the stunning backdrop of Stone House’s four acres of landscaped gardens, the event will welcome residents, families, team members and the local community – with a particularly poignant connection: Stone House was once the home of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scouts. In tribute, local Scout groups will be in attendance, honouring their founder’s legacy and showing their support for the generation who lived through the Second World War.

Running from 12pm to 3pm, the celebration will include live music, vintage refreshments, traditional bunting and 1940s-inspired activities. Guests are invited to bring picnic blankets, wear wartime dress if they wish, and enjoy an afternoon filled with laughter, stories, and heartfelt tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope Timbe, Home Manager at Stone House, commented: “V.E. Day is about honouring the courage, strength and sacrifices made by so many – including many of our own residents. To host this event in the former home of Lord Baden-Powell, with local Scouts joining us, is truly special. It will be a joyful celebration, but also a powerful moment of remembrance. These shared experiences across generations mean the world to our residents and help us keep history alive in the most meaningful way.”

Stone House Nursing Home

Rated 9.9 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk, Stone House is renowned for its warm, personalised care and rich, experience-led lifestyle programme. Events like this are central to its mission of supporting emotional and social wellbeing, providing residents with a strong sense of community and connection.

The picnic is open to friends, family and the local community.