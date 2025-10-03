Aylesbury local stars as Aslan in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

West End smash hit roars into Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 7 - 12 October starring former Grange School, Aylesbury student as Aslan the Lion.

Step through the wardrobe at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Tue 7 - Sat 12 Oct into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia - and see local performer Stanton Wright as Aslan.

Q & A with Stanton:

Being a local from Aylesbury and having attended school here, how did your community and school experience shape your journey into theatre?

Stanton Wright plays Aslan in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

I went to the Grange secondary school and it was there that I really started to focus on acting and music. I started my first band in the back room of the music department there and the school were great at nurturing that. I then went on to join the local Stagecoach held at Henry Floyd school on a Saturday where I vividly remember being backstage ready to do a show and having the thought “oh I could actually do this for a job”! And from that moment I got my head down and pursued a career in acting!

· What was it like landing a role in such a beloved classic as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe?

Honestly it’s such an amazing privilege and I’m really really grateful! It’s such an epic story and I’d heard how good the show was when it was on a few years before, so to get the opportunity to be a part of it is incredible! And to be playing Aslan, well you can probably imagine, the young boy in me is absolutely buzzing!

· What drew you to the role you’re playing in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and how did you prepare to bring that character to life on stage?

Cast from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

I’ve always loved the quiet majesty of Aslan. He’s not as simple as ‘the good guy’, that really drew me to him as there’s more going on there and there’s things bigger than him, he does what is right for the greater good. Although I play Aslan the Man, the human embodiment of Aslan, alongside the huge Lion puppet I wanted to bring some lion-like qualities to him. So I watched a lot of nature documentaries observing their energy and rhythm and in rehearsals I worked on introducing some of those characteristics into my physicality and voice. The sense of weight was one thing I really noticed and wanted bring to him. Although the huge coat I wear as the costume really does help with that!

· What do you hope audiences take away from this production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, especially given its timeless themes?

The play starts with the children being evacuated from war, being pulled from their home. Sadly, this is something still happening across the world now and believe this story shows how the children come together as siblings and battle through their fears to overcome that uncertainly together. I really hope audiences feel that sense of unity, that resilience, and that strength in family and love to show how that we can prevail even in the darkest of times.

· What advice would you give to young performers in Aylesbury who dream of following in your footsteps and appearing in major stage productions?

You can absolutely do it!! I came from a low income background and it’s amazing how many opportunities are out there to help young people get involved in theatre in Aylesbury and the rest of the country. Ask around, search online and get involved in local theatre groups, drama clubs and the like. It’s a perfect chance to try stuff out, meet like-minded people and hone your skills. I’d also say don’t be afraid of any knock-backs along the way, each one is an opportunity to learn and grow and realign yourself with your dream. Persist, persist, persist! If you needed a sign, this is it!

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Tickets available at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury * (fees apply)