Aylesbury hosts special Pride event for LGBT+ History Month

A historic event is set to take place in Aylesbury this February. With a local Pride organisation hosting an event for both allies of and the LGBTQ+ community itself.

In honour of LGBT+ History Month, Aylesbury Community Pride arranged an exclusive interview with Jonathan Blake, member of LGSM to acknowledge the historic relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the miners.

“We thought our story would die with us”

Jonathan Blake, Member of LGSM and depicted in the film “Pride (2014)”

Full Event Poster

“As a young LGBTQ+ person, I think it is incredibly important to look back and celebrate the people who have paved the way for the progress we have now, and continue in their footsteps to push for even more progress, freedom and equality”

Conor Walsh, founding committee member of Aylesbury Community Pride

Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) was a pivotal organization during the UK miners' strike of 1984-1985. LGSM provided crucial financial and moral support to the striking miners and their families.

The collaboration between LGSM and the miners' unions had a profound impact on LGBTQ+ rights in the UK. One significant outcome was the National Union of Mineworkers' (NUM) support for LGBTQ+ rights. In 1985, the NUM passed a resolution to support LGBTQ+ rights at the Labour Party conference, influenced by the solidarity shown by LGSM. This marked a pivotal moment in the Labour Party's stance on LGBTQ+ issues, leading to greater political support and eventual legislative changes.

Jonathan Blake and the Pride film poster

Last year, Aylesbury Community Pride made history by hosting the first ever large-scale Pride event in Aylesbury. Their committee is proud to present a special screening of the film "Pride" which showcases this collaboration including their exclusive interview with Jonathan Blake to continue building stronger communities in the town.

Aylesbury Community Pride, along with its partners Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, SWM Partners and Four Corners Framing invites everyone to join this special event to honour the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a future of equality and acceptance.

“Come and watch Pride because you will see the most unlikely two communities coming together and having a ball!” said Jonathan Blake when asked by ACP to give an elevator pitch of the film.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 26th February 2025

Time: doors open at 18:45, screening starts at 19:30

Location: Norman Bragg Studio, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Tickets: Available at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/film-screening-pride-2014/norman-bragg-studio-aylesbury/

https://www.aylesbury-community-pride.co.uk/film-event/

All funds raised go to support the free to attend Pride in the Park event for 2025.