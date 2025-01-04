Aylesbury hosts first-ever porn impact conference, featuring Rev Martin Kuhrt at Church of the Holy Spirit

The advertisement for the conference coming soon to Aylesbury

It's not a subject much talked about, but Aylesbury is hosting its first ever public event to shed light on the impact of pornography on individuals and relationships. Educational and informative, this conference will feature inspiring stories of overcoming addiction and finding freedom and hope.

Rev Martin Kuhrt, vicar of Bedgrove in Aylesbury for the last sixteen years says: "The use of porn is becoming increasingly normalised, especially among young people. Statistics indicate around half of men regularly watch porn and around 15% of women do. It's easier to access than ever before and the consequences for individuals, their relationships and society generally are huge.

"Porn addiction results in shame, emptiness, isolation, depression, anxiety, deceit, fear, a host of sexual problems, craving for ever more extreme material to view and sometimes suicide. It is one of the biggest causes of unhappiness and unhealthy attitudes regarding sexual relationships.

"Church of the Holy Spirit in Aylesbury already hosts groups helping people with alcohol and drug addiction. This event is for those who either struggle with porn addiction, or who are affected in any way by the issue, or who just want to be more aware and equipped to help protect young people or signpost others.

"Men, women and youth are all welcome. Some wonder if a church should be talking about this issue. I think it is vital that we do, for everyone's sake."

The conference will take place on Saturday, 25th January, from 10am to 3pm, at Church of the Holy Spirit, Camborne Avenue, Aylesbury.

Contact Rev Martin Kuhrt on: 01296 435546