Aylesbury dogs set for star treatment in upcoming ‘Pet Pawtrait’ sessions

Aylesbury pet owners are invited to a special ‘Pet Pawtrait’ event next month, hosted by local insurance broker, Howden Aylesbury.

People will be able to see their canine companions pose in front of the camera, in a free 10-minute photoshoot with local photographer Miriam Smith, and receive three professional pictures from their session.

Mandy Cooper, Commercial Insurance Executive, said: “We love hosting our Pet Pawtrait events at Howden, as it’s a chance to connect with people in our local community through the love of dogs. And this time, our event has a bit of a twist!

“We’re taking our photoshoot outdoors, and making use of the lovely architecture and scenery in Aylesbury, to showcase the beauty of our town and the wonderful dogs that live here too. We’re looking forward to meeting as many people – and pooches – as possible!”

Join us for a Howden Pet Pawtrait session!

The photoshoot will take place in the Market Square, near the David Bowie statue. The nearby Friars Square Shopping Centre is a dog-friendly area, and Howden Aylesbury are keen to ensure the event is enjoyed by members of the public, dog owners, and their four-legged friends alike, with ‘petiquette’ followed by all involved.