Aylesbury Consort of Voices Concert this April

Easter Concert at St Mary’s Aylesbury - Thursday 17th April 12.45 pm

Aylesbury Consort of Voices has been invited to perform at the highly regarded and very popular Aylesbury Lunchtime Music concerts held every Thursday at St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury old town centre.

Tickets on the door, £7 entry.

A varied programme exploring themes of hope and renewal, including works by Purcell, Byrd, Ola Gjeilo, Judith Weir and Christopher Tin.

