Aylesbury Community invited to join 'Solidarity Sleepout' to combat rising homelessness

Local homeless charity Aylesbury Homeless Action Group (AHAG) have seen a sharp increase in local residents facing rising rents, inadequate housing, landlords acting illegally and financial hardship.

With rising rents, inadequate housing, and increasing financial hardship, Aylesbury Homeless Action Group (AHAG) has seen a surge in residents facing homelessness. To meet the growing demand for support, AHAG is launching its first fundraising event, the 'Solidarity Sleepout. The mass sponsored sleepout will bring people together in solidarity of those who have no permanent place to call home. The charity hope that the fundraising event will highlight the current housing crisis as well as raise vital funds to help those supported by the charity.

The event will take place on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, allowing participants to sleep out at a location of their choice—solo, with a partner, or in a group. AHAG's goal is to raise £7,500, which will fund essential services such as legal advice, meals, emergency beds, and rental deposits for sustainable housing.

To support this critical initiative, please visit our Solidarity Sleepout page Solidarity Sleepout – AHAG or email [email protected] to sign up or donate.

The registered charity, established in 1992 reports that by the end of 2024 over 600 individuals will have turned to them for assistance and support with a housing crisis. In 2019 that figure was a little over 200.

CEO to AHAG, James Boulbee comments "Homelessness has risen sharply in Aylesbury since the pandemic, impacting hundreds in our community," says James Boulbee, CEO of AHAG. "Our goal is to prevent homelessness before it starts and help those who are homeless find safe, decent housing. Participating in the Solidarity Sleepout is a powerful way to show your support and make a meaningful difference for people in need this winter."

A stable home is the foundation for physical and mental well-being. When that foundation is threatened, the impact can be profound and lasting. By participating in AHAG's efforts, you can help restore hope and stability to those facing this crisis. For more information on the work of AHAG and their impact within the community, head here:

AHAG – Aylesbury Homeless Action Group