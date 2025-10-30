Aylesbury Comic Con brings family fun and fandom to the town this November!
The event, organised by Bolt Events, is known across the country for its friendly, inclusive atmosphere and incredible variety of attractions. Visitors can expect a vibrant mix of cosplayers, movie props, traders, and interactive experiences — all under one roof.
Families will be able to meet movie cars, snap photos with their favourite characters, and browse over 100 trader stalls selling collectables, comics, art, toys, and gifts perfect for every fan. There’ll also be green-screen photo fun, gaming zones, free activities for kids, and of course the ever-popular costume competition, where everyone from tiny tots to adults can show off their creativity.
Event organiser Zoe Crofts said: “Aylesbury has always been such a warm and welcoming town for us — we can’t wait to bring Comic Con fun back here. It’s all about families having a great day together, meeting their heroes, and making memories.”
Tickets are available online in advance, with early entry options for those who prefer a quieter experience.
For more information or to book tickets, visit bolt-events.com or search “Bolt Events” on Facebook.
Don’t miss Aylesbury Comic Con — a day of imagination, community spirit, and pure pop-culture joy!