Avondale Care Home hosts free Spanish-themed event for Care Home Open Week

Resident, Gaenor Peploe-Williams (Aged 94) and Avondale Activities and Wellbeing Coordinator, Shaun Wallace, enjoying a flower arranging session.

Avondale Care Home, part of the Porthaven Care Homes Group, located in Aylesbury, is preparing to open its doors to its local community in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, which run from Monday, June 16th, to Sunday, June 22nd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this year’s celebrations, Avondale Care Home will host a special event on Tuesday, 17th June, starting at 10 am. Visitors will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of bubbly, followed by a relaxed tour of the home’s recently refurbished spaces and refreshments in the café, shared alongside residents and staff.

In the afternoon, Avondale will bring a taste of Spain to Aylesbury, with live music, traditional tapas, and sangria served in the home’s communal spaces. The event aims to bring people together in a relaxed and sociable setting while providing visitors the chance to meet the people who live and work at the home, and to experience the warmth of everyday life at Avondale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities while providing opportunities for members of the public to engage with residents, meet care teams, and see first-hand the quality of services on offer in their local area.

AntoniosLoumousiotis, home manager at Avondale Care Home, said: “This week is a chance for people to step inside and see what Avondale is all about. We’re proud to work within a home that’s full of conversation, connection and care—and we’d love to share that with the local community. Whether you join us for Tea at 3 or come along to our Spanish-themed afternoon, it’s all about spending time together and showing that care homes can be warm, vibrant places to live and work.”

In addition to Tuesday’s event, the home will also host its much-loved ‘Tea at 3’ initiative every day throughout the week. Held at 3.00 pm, Tea at 3 offers a relaxed and welcoming way for visitors to pause, share tea and cake, and enjoy the simple pleasures of conversation with residents and staff.

Avondale Care Home is part of the Porthaven Care Homes Group and provides high-quality residential, nursing, dementia and respite care in a purpose-built setting on Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury.

To reserve your attendance for Care Home Open Week or more information about Avondale Care Home, visit www.porthaven.co.uk/avondale-aylesbury/ or call 01296 438000.