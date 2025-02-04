Audition for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s School of Rock

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity are back at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, raising funds for local hospice care, with an exciting community production of School of Rock on Saturday 9th August.

Auditions will be held for children on Saturday 1st March and adults on Wednesday 5th March at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. No experience is needed to audition, just a love of singing, acting and dancing. The Charity is seeking local children (aged 6 – 18 years) and adults, from across Buckinghamshire, with a love of theatre to be part of this special production on a professional stage.

Amy Quinlan, Director of the Show and Senior Fundraiser for Special Projects and Events for the Charity says “We are buzzing here at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, we are so excited to get the rights to perform School of Rock, with the fantastic musical numbers by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The film is hugely popular for kids (and big kids), and the musical follows the story of the film.

“Our production of Chalie and the Chocolate Factory which took place last summer sold out the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre twice and raised over £55,000 for the Hospice. We are hoping School of Rock will be just as popular and raise a huge amount for the Hospice. So, prepare for high energy and for us to ROCK the Waterside Theatre stage once again!”

Sign up to audition for School of Rock

Aimed at bringing the local community together whilst raising money for local hospice care services, successful auditionees will be asked to attend an intensive two-week rehearsal period during the summer holidays leading up to the show, where they will be guided by trained theatre professionals, culminating in two performances on the big stage at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 9th August. Tickets go on sale in April.

All money raised from the show will go to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, which is dedicated to delivering the best hospice care for everyone who needs it across Buckinghamshire and its borders.

To register to audition visit fnhospice.org.uk/schoolofrock or call 01296 429975 for more information.