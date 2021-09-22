Textiles tell the story of climate fears in Wendover exhibition

The exhibition shows textiles used in various ways (photo: Shutterstock)

A group of Quakers began the project, called Loving Earth, to draw attention to issues relating to the world's climate. The intention was to send a small exhibition of panels to the forthcoming Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

At least 200 panels have been created to date. These are now travelling the country to be displayed in towns and villages, with St Mary's church in Wendover among the venues hosting pieces of work.

As well as the display, there will be a workshop for anyone who would like to make their own panel. The exhibition features an array of methods, including collage, embroidery and painting.