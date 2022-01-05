Popular free art show returns to Wendover after two-year hiatus

A popular free art show is returning to Wendover after a Covid-enforced hiatus last year, raising money for a local charity.

The Chilterns MS Centre’s Pop-Up Art Weekend returns on March 5 and 6 featuring: paintings, photographs, ceramics, jewellery, sculptures and much more.

While guests will be free to browse through exhibitions and identify their favourite paintings and artists, there will also be live demonstrations from selected painters.

Chiltern MS Centre's Pop-Up Art Weekend

It is the biggest fundraiser for the Chilterns MS Centre, to date over £132,000 has been raised from previous events.

A charity spokesperson warns that like many small charities, much of the MS Centre's income has been reduced due to the pandemic.

Staff and volunteers will prepare the event, they will be joined by local artists, keen to showcase their work all weekend.

An event spokesperson said: "The diversity and quality of work being exhibited this year is fantastic."

Another photo from a previous year

Last year, the event went virtual, but once again in 2022, visitors can take in the displays in-person, at their own speed.

Stella Kubale, head of fundraising at the Chilterns MS Centre, said: “We have been amazed at the support we have received over the past two years, but we are all looking forward to running one of our best events again.

"It not only gives people the chance to take in some wonderful art, but allows the local community to find out a bit more about us too. We are so grateful to The Clare Foundation for supporting this year’s event and are delighted to have them on board.”

This year the art weekend is being sponsored by The Clare Foundation, a charity that brings together key stakeholders from businesses and charities in Bucks.

The Chilterns MS Centre looks after over 500 people with the condition, predominantly helping people in Bucks and Hertfordshire, but also the surrounding areas.

One centre member said: “I don't know where I would be without the help of the Centre; I value not only the physical benefits but also the emotional support that is always available.

"I know that should I need any additional help I have somewhere to turn to - this is so reassuring when the future is so uncertain.”

Martin Gallagher, CEO of the Clare Foundation, said: “The Clare Foundation are thrilled to be funding this fantastic event and supporting the Chiltern MS Centre who do such great work in the community supporting those in need.

"We look forward to attending the event in March in Wendover, meeting the local artists, and seeing the beautiful works of Art on display”